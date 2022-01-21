Scalise Rips Biden Over Afghanistan Remarks

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., is blasting President Joe Biden for not apologizing for the way the Afghanistan withdrawal was handled.

Scalise's comments came in a Thursday tweet and pertained to Biden’s remarks made during a press conference the day before.

Biden had said: “There was no way to get out of Afghanistan, after 20 years, easily. Not possible, no matter when you did it. And I make no apologies for what I did.”

But Scalise took exception to the remarks and tweeted: “Seriously? No apology to the families of the 13 troops killed? To the Americans still stuck there? To the women and girls now living under Taliban rule? For handing our military equipment to terrorists? Shameful.”

In an attached video, Scalise said: “Weakness has consequences. We saw that in Afghanistan. For the president to say that he would do it over again the same way. My God, what a frightening thought it is to us here in the United States, to our allies all around the world, but also to our adversaries.

“We know Russia was watching what happened in Afghanistan. We know that China was watching, Iran.

“All of our adversaries around the world were watching, and they saw the weakness. And they’re capitalizing on it right now.”