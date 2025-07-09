Interest to Resume for Borrowers on Biden's SAVE Plan

Interest charges will restart Aug. 1 for student-loan borrowers enrolled in the SAVE repayment plan, the Education Department announced Wednesday, Business Insider reported.

The department said the interest restart is in compliance with a court order issued earlier this year that upheld the block on the SAVE plan, which was created under the Biden administration and struck down as illegal by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last July.

"Since day one of the Trump Administration, we've focused on strengthening the student loan portfolio and simplifying repayment to better serve borrowers," Education Secretary Linda McMahon said in a statement.

"As part of this effort, the department urges all borrowers in the SAVE Plan to quickly transition to a legally compliant repayment plan — such as the Income-Based Repayment Plan," McMahon said. "Borrowers in SAVE cannot access important loan benefits and cannot make progress toward loan discharge programs authorized by Congress."

Since the court ruling striking down the program, the nearly 8 million enrolled borrowers have been on a forbearance during which they were not required to make monthly payments and interest was not accruing, according to The Hill.

The department said that on Thursday, it will begin outreach to enrolled SAVE borrowers with instructions on changing to a new repayment plan. When the forbearance ends, borrowers will be responsible for making monthly payments, including accrued interest. Republicans in Congress eliminated SAVE and other repayment options under the Big Beautiful Bill Act, leaving borrowers with two options: a standard repayment plan and a new Repayment Assistance Plan. Borrowers will have to switch to one of these plans by 2028.