Trump to Taliban: 'We Want Our Equipment Back'

Announcing a record crowd at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines on Saturday night, former President Donald Trump said the Biden administration's proposed $10 billion in aid to the Taliban should be only made on the condition it returns all of the military equipment President Joe Biden left in Afghanistan.

"We want our hostages back, and then we want our equipment back, and then we can start talking about that," Trump told his Save America rally, which aired live on Newsmax.

"Now the Democrats want $6 billion in new federal funding to teach critical race theory, which I ended in our schools, at the same time that Biden is unleashing the FBI and parents who stand up and object at school board meetings," Trump said. "The parents are the enemy."

While Biden seeks to investigate and prosecute school board protests, "the hated Taliban," Trump continued, "is an enforced upon us partner, because of their weakness and their stupidity."

"Patriotic American moms and dads are the enemy – that's what's happened to our country," Trump said. "Along with the constant use of city, state, and federal prosecutors, this chilling left-wing tyranny is the kind of thing you see in Russia and China and third-world dictatorships. It's un-American. It's got to stop. We're not going to have a country left."

Democrat leadership, "Joe Biden, and the radical left have brought our nation to the brink of ruin," Trump said.

"The only thing the radical Democrats are good at is hoaxes, witch-hunts, and abuses of power," he continued. "You saw where the 'Russia, Russia, Russia' was a totally made up and paid for by the Democrats and crooked Hillary scheme. For five straight years, it has been a con job – one after another, one con job after another – a nonstop parade of fake whistleblowers, phony investigations, twisted conspiracy theories. And very, very perverted lies."

Trump began with his reminding the rising crime under Biden was a warning he made during the 2020 presidential campaign.

"After just 9 months under Biden, violent criminals and bloodthirsty gangs are taking over our streets, illegal aliens and deadly drug cartels are taking over our borders, inflation is taking over our economy, China is taking over our jobs, the Taliban has taken over Afghanistan, lunatic leftists are taking over our schools, and radical socialists are taking over our country," Trump said.

"You can't say I didn't warn you!"

Trump continued his rebuke of the military leaders, including "TV generals" like Gen. Mark Milley, who he said was the one who claimed it was cheaper to leave the report $85 billion worth of the "latest and greatest" weapons and equipment in Afghanistan during Biden's unconditional withdrawal this August.

"What are you a nut job? Are you stupid?" Trump claimed he told Milley about advice to leave the equipment behind in Trump administration withdrawal planning. "That's when I realized – that was one of the many times – I realized he was stupid."

As for Biden, Trump called the destruction of his border policies, including breaking back catch and release, a permitting of a "foreign invasion."

"Never before has a president shown such utter contempt for his oath of office," Trump said. "Joe Biden has launched a foreign invasion of his own country."

Trump continued his post-presidency stumping for 2022 midterm candidates, including an official endorsement of Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

Also, he repeated his saying Democrats "used COVID in order to cheat" in the 2020 presidential election, outlining the findings of the Arizona forensic audit of Maricopa County, leading the crowd to chant "Trump won."

"The whole world laughs at us, on this, the border, Afghanistan – everything," Trump responded.

Trump called for a "complete overhaul of our entire elections system."

"If we want to save our country, and make American great again, we have only one choice: We must elect strong and unyielding America First Republicans at every level — and we must pass a complete overhaul of our entire elections system to ensure it is free, fair, honest, and able to be full audited," Trump continued.

"That begins with November 2022, when we are going to reclaim the House, and we are going to reclaim the United States Senate."

