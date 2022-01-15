Trump: 'In 2024, We Are Going to Take Back the White House'

Making his return to campaign-style rallies Saturday, former President Donald Trump told his large crowd to "get out and vote, and make sure it's not a rigged vote, please."

"This crowd is a massive symbol of what took place because the people are hungry for the truth: They want their country back," Trump told his Save America rally in Florence, Arizona, which lasted almost two hours. "I want their country back between the open borders and the bad elections, and we were always thought of a beautiful country that had fair elections, and now we're laughing stock all over the world for many reasons."

At the end of his speech, he teased a return to the campaign trail in the 2024 presidential election.

"A great red wave is going to begin right here in Arizona, and it's going to sweep across this country," Trump said, pointing to the importance first of the 2022 midterms to bring Republicans back into the majority in the House and Senate.

"I do believe that 2024 will be even more important, [but] this is the year we are going to take back the House, we are going to take back the Senate, and we are going to take back America. This is so important.

"And, in 2024 we are going to take back the White House."

Trump began with a rejection of the media's narrative fighting over the allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

"They always talk about the big lie, the big lie, but the fake news in the lamestream media refused and they refused, they refused, they refused to talk about it," Trump said. "They continue to refuse to talk about it. They say, 'while it is unsubstantiated' and 'the big lie.'

"The big lie is a lot of bullsh**. That's what it is, because they're in the pocket of the radical left Democrats, the same people who are destroying our country."

Trump pointed to the recent rhetoric of Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping as an example of President Joe Biden "humiliating" America on the world stage.

"Biden has utterly humiliated our nation on the world stage," Trump said. "Putin is not only threatening Ukraine. I don't know if you've been reading about this, but now he's threatening to go into Cuba and Venezuela.

"That's a lack of respect, and we never had that problem, did we? There was no problem with Putin and Ukraine. There was no problem with President Xi in Taiwan. China, Russia, and Iran are engaging in aggression and provocations; they never would have dared do just one year ago. They would never have done any of this. They're toying with us."

Trump added the media was complicit in the electing of Biden.

"If we had an honest press that election would have been much different," Trump said.

He also excoriated the Biden administration's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's a criminal agenda what they're doing; they're mishandling it so badly," Trump said, adding a rebuke of Dr. Anthony Fauci.

"Biden's made him the big person; he's like the king," Trump said to boos raining down from the crowd. "Fauci is the king."

Notably, Trump said America's kids have strong immune systems, suggesting pushing vaccines on kids is an overreach.

"They have a strong system and to be doing what they're doing with the kids," Trump continued. "Leave our business alone. Leave all of us the hell alone.

"Tell Joe Biden the Americans' health choices are none of his business. We can make our own choices. And it hasn't worked."

Trump blasted the latest Biden plan to repay health insurance companies for at-home tests, suggesting they will have license to charge up to "$1,000" a test and the government will have to pay for it.

"I want $1,000 a test and Biden's people say, 'OK, you've got it; please get it out fast; we're getting our a**es kicked here," Trump said.

"We gave Joe Biden every tool he could want; yet, he still completely failed. The virus evolved and strategy failed to evolve, and it just didn't evolve with the virus. He's incapable of keeping up. The're incapable. They're incompetent, actually, aren't they when you think about it."

Trump also called on the Supreme Court to be called upon to weigh in on New York's guidance calling for "race-based" priority on COVID-19 care.

"Of you're white, you don't get therapeutics," Trump lamented. "It's unbelievable

"Nobody wants this. Black people don't want it. White people don't want it. Nobody wants it. It's not even believable.

"The Wall Street Journal described the practice 'race-based preferential COVID treatments, and that's what it is. You get it based on race. In fact, in New York state if you're white you have to go to the back of the line to get medical help."

Trump also blasted Democrats for not being a "50-50 partner" on election reforms.

"They cheat on elections, you're not a 50-50 partner," Trump said, pointed to unwinnable states like California, New York, and Illinois because of Democratic control.

"They know politics and they know cheating," he continued, adding "they use COVID as another method of cheating."