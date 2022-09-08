DOJ Investigating Trump's Save America PAC Fundraising

The Justice Department is looking into former President Donald Trump's fundraising for his GOP midterm candidates and potentially his own 2024 presidential campaign.

A federal grand jury has subpoenaed Save America PAC for information on its formation and spending, The New York Times and ABC News reported Thursday.

The subpoenas have targeted mid- and low-level aides Beau Harrison and William Russell, according to the reports.

Harrison and Russell representatives did not respond to the outlets' requests for comment.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., said at a June hearing of the House Jan. 6 Select Committee that Trump's campaign raised $250 million in a Trump-led GOP fight for election integrity after claims the 2020 presidential election was compromised by fraud.

Lofgren claimed it constituted a "big rip-off," adding "donors deserve to know where their funds are really going."

Trump has not mentioned these subpoenas — which ostensibly seek to find out how the recognized leader of the Republican Party is funding campaigns against Democrats — in recent Truth Social remarks.

But he did blast the "latest witch hunt" Tuesday by the media, Democrats, and Republicans In Name Only (RINOs), all seeking to stop his America First/Make America Great Again movement, saying he does things "by the book," perhaps a references to fundraising bookkeeping.

"The fake news mainstream media, Democrats, and RINOs are obsessed with pushing the latest Witch Hunt against me," Trump posted to Truth Social.

"All American patriots know that I always do everything 'by the book' and that this hoax will fail miserably just like the Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, Impeachment Hoax # 1, Impeachment Hoax #2, and all other attempts, perpetrated by the same people, to weaponize law enforcement against the 45th President, me."