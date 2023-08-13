×
Tags: saudi arabia | social media | alhajji | al-otaibi

Saudis Arrest Health Expert, Women's Rights Activist

By    |   Sunday, 13 August 2023 09:52 PM EDT

Health expert Mohammed Alhajji, known for his public health advocacy, and Manahel al-Otaibi, a vocal women's rights activist, have been detained in what experts are calling Saudi Arabia's extreme crackdown of social media, The Guardian reported.

Alhajji, a Snapchat influencer and U.S.-educated public health scholar, was held without a clear explanation. The arrest follows a pattern of targeting individuals for "crimes" of perceived criticism against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, or MBS.

As the Guardian notes, Alhajji's case echoes that of al-Otaibi, who faced charges related to her support for women's empowerment and the hashtag #societyisready, which challenged male guardianship norms. These arrests are seen as part of MBS's wider campaign to stifle opposition, even when it originates from nonpolitical quarters.

Sarah Leah Whitson, from human rights group Dawn, noted that the Saudi government's actions go beyond politics, targeting independent voices across society.

"MBS," she said, "also knows he's free to do whatever he wants in the country because he is secure in his impunity, with the likes of [U.S. President Joe] Biden, [French President Emmanuel] Macron, and [U.K. Prime Minister Rishi] Sunak falling over themselves to woo him for weapons purchases and happy to look the other way about anything else."

