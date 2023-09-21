×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: saudi arabia | israel | peace deal | uranium | nuclear

Experts to Biden: Don't Allow Saudi Uranium Enrichment

By    |   Thursday, 21 September 2023 04:27 PM EDT

In a letter sent Thursday, 27 nuclear and Middle East experts urged President Joe Biden not to allow Saudi Arabia to have a uranium enrichment program.

The document, obtained by Axios, comes while Saudi Arabia is requesting the program as part of a potential peace deal between it and Israel that the Biden administration is working to broker.

"We urge you to reject the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's request for uranium enrichment as part of or separate from a normalization agreement between Saudi Arabia and Israel," the experts wrote.

The prospects of a nuclear Saudi Arabia, they argued, could pose an existential threat to the United States and its allies' interests in the region.

Signatories included leading nuclear expert David Albright, former International Atomic Energy Agency Deputy Directors Olli Heinonen and Pierre Goldschmidt, and former acting Israeli national security adviser Jacob Nagel.

Despite hesitation expressed by those in the letter, The Wall Street Journal reported earlier in the day that the Israeli government is not necessarily opposed to allowing Saudi Arabia to enrich uranium as part of a deal.

Anonymous U.S. and Israeli officials told the Journal that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directed top nuclear and security specialists to cooperate with negotiators on the subject.

"Israeli support for Saudi enrichment would represent a radical policy shift for a country that has opposed nuclear proliferation in the Middle East since inception, and for a prime minister who has devoted his career to opposing Iranian enrichment," Foundation for the Defense of Democracies CEO Mark Dubowitz stated.

Dubowitz's group, along with the Nonproliferation Policy Education Center, helped organize the Thursday letter in opposition to the prospects of a nuclear Saudi Arabia.

Luca Cacciatore

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
In a letter sent Thursday, 27 nuclear and Middle East experts urged President Joe Biden not to allow Saudi Arabia to have a uranium enrichment program.
saudi arabia, israel, peace deal, uranium, nuclear
280
2023-27-21
Thursday, 21 September 2023 04:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved