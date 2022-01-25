SATs Going Digital in 2024, an Hour of Test Time Cut

The scholastic aptitude tests (SATs) will be going digital in 2024. The radical shift from print to digital will be one component of several the standardized tests will undergo; chief among them includes cutting an hour of test time.

According to the Washington Examiner, the College Board, which creates and administers the tests, announced the changes Tuesday. In addition, news of the testing changes follows reports that some colleges and universities, Harvard included, will no longer require undergraduate applicants to submit test scores for the application process.

"The digital SAT will be easier to take, easier to give, and more relevant," Priscilla Rodriguez, the vice president of college readiness assessments at the College Board, said.

"We're not simply putting the current SAT on a digital platform — we're taking full advantage of what delivering an assessment digitally makes possible," she added. "With input from educators and students, we are adapting to ensure we continue to meet their evolving needs."

The switch from print to digital will "feature [tests with] shorter reading passages with one question tied to each" and "will reflect a wider range of topics that represent the works students read in college."

Additionally, students will now be allowed to use a calculator in the math sections, and test scores will be available "in days, instead of weeks." Students will also be presented with information offering them other career suggestions besides college.

"To reflect the range of paths that students take after high school, digital SAT Suite score reports will also connect students to information and resources about local two-year college, workforce training programs, and career options," the board stated.