Susan Sarandon Apologizes for Sharing 'Fascist' NYPD Funeral Meme

Actress Susan Sarandon apologized Friday for sharing a meme on Twitter comparing the funeral of one of two recently slain New York Police Department officers to ''fascism.''

''I deeply regret the meme I recently shared on Twitter that included a photo of Officer Jason Rivera's funeral,'' Sarandon said in a post on Twitter. ''I reacted quickly to the picture without connecting it to a police funeral and I realize how insensitive and deeply disrespectful it was to make that point at that time.

''I sincerely apologize to the family of Officers Rivera and [Wilbert] Mora for causing additional pain during this time of grieving.''

The since-removed meme Sarandon, 75, shared with her Twitter followers showed the vast number of police officers that flooded the streets during the funeral and contained her comment on the meme ''I'm gonna tell my kids this is what fascism looks like,'' along with the original comment, ''So, if all these cops weren't needed for CRIME that day, doesn't that mean they aren't needed ANY day,'' Fox News reported.

Rivera, 22, and Mora, 27, were shot Jan. 21 while investigating a domestic disturbance in Harlem involving a woman and her adult son, according to the report.

According to The New York Times, the officers were told the woman's son, Lashawn McNeil, was in a back bedroom, and were shot when he emerged from the room, firing down the hallway with a stolen gun.

Rivera died at the scene, and Mora died from his wounds a week later.

McNeil was shot and killed by rookie Officer Sumit Sulan, who was riding along with the other two officers to observe, the Times story said.

On Jan. 27, thousands of police officers from across the region packed Fifth Avenue as a hearse carried Rivera's body to St. Patrick's Cathedral in midtown Manhattan for his wake.

''Last night we were reminded again about the dangers of proliferation of guns,'' Mayor Eric Adams said at the funeral. ''An off-duty officer was shot and wounded on his way to work, the work of protecting New Yorkers. The work Officer Mora was doing when he was killed in the line of duty.''

The killings take place as the city is experiencing a surge in violent crime, something the new mayor, a retired NYPD captain, says the city must battle and win.

Saying it was the city ''against the killers,'' Adams said: ''We will win this fight. We will win it together.''