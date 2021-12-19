COVID Survivor Sarah Palin on Forced Vaccination: 'Over My Dead Body'

Stumping for the overlooked science of natural immunity and denouncing the "inconsistent" political science "tune" of Dr. Anthony Fauci, former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin said she has overcome COVID-19 and does not need a vaccination from it now.

"It'll be over my dead body that I'll have to get a shot," Palin told Charlie Kirk at Turning Point USA's conference in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday. "I will not. I won't do it and they better not touch my kids either."

As President Joe Biden is pushing vaccine mandates as a way to move toward his campaign promise to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic after beating former President Donald Trump, Palin mocked Fauci's changing tune on natural immunity, calling him "the most inconsistent talking head that I have come across."

"Do you remember he said that if you had COVID, this was months and months ago, you would be naturally immune," Palin said, having overcome her own bout with COVID-19 last March, when vaccines were just starting to become readily available.

"So at the time we were led to believe we wouldn't need to have the shot. Well, then they changed their tune. Those of us who have had COVID, they're telling us that even though we've had it – we have natural immunity – now that we still have to get a shot."

The remarks came as Republicans are denouncing Biden's vaccine mandates, not only on choice, but also on the scientific belief natural immunity might be protection enough, if not better.

"Enough is enough," Palin continued, calling for young conservatives to "stiffen your spine."

"Tell government officials, 'no, get off our back.'"

Palin expressed concern about the "thought police" that do not want Americans to talk about natural immunity.

"You can't be afraid to talk about it, especially the inconsistencies," she said. "It's such a joke, the inconsistencies.

"You need to ask yourselves, too: 'how did we get to this point?'"

Palin noted the effort to "eradicate the virus" stop at politics.

"If they were serious about this, or borders would be closed, and those crossed the border, they'd be tested," she concluded. "That's evidence of what a joke this is."