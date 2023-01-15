Huckabee Sanders: Focusing on State, Not 2024 Trump Endorsement

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who served as a White House press secretary under former President Donald Trump, said Sunday that she hasn't spoken with him about his 2024 presidential campaign and wouldn't directly say whether she plans to endorse his third run for office.

"My focus right now has been on 2022, winning the election in November, preparing through transition and getting ready to take office, as I did this past week," Sanders, a Republican, said on "Fox News Sunday," adding that she loves Trump and has a "great relationship with him."

She also said she knows the United States would be "infinitely better off if he was in office right now instead of Joe Biden."

Still, the new governor said her focus is not on 2024. Instead, she's concentrating on her state and job.

"It’s focusing here, in Arkansas, in doing what we can to empower the people of this state and make sure that I'm delivering on the promises that I laid out over the course of the last two years," she said.

When further pressed, Sanders said she is concentrating on "what we can deliver in this legislative session."

"I'm not going to set an arbitrary timeline," she said. "I’m not focused on that at all, but focused on what we can do to impact change and deliver on the promises that we made during the campaign season here in Arkansas.”

Sanders, the daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, was sworn in last week as the first woman to serve as Arkansas' governor. Trump, on his Truth Social page, congratulated her as being a "fantastic person" who will be a "truly incredible governor."

Sanders has already taken action in her first few days to ban the use of the term "Latinx" in state documents and has targeted the teaching of critical race theory in the state's schools by requiring officials to review policies that she said Sunday would "indoctrinate students with ideologies."

"It's incredibly important that we do things to protect the students in our state," said Sanders. "We have to make sure that we are not indoctrinating our kids and that these policies and these ideas never see the light of day ... we should never teach our kids to hate America or that America is a racist and evil country. In fact, it should be the exact opposite."