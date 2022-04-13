Poll: Palin Up by 5 Points in Alaska Congressional Race

Former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin leads the field for Alaska's lone House seat, a new poll finds.

Palin, former governor of The Last Frontier State, has a five-point lead over independent Al Gross in the primary field, a Must Read Alaska survey found.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Palin on April 3, soon after she entered the race.

A nonpartisan primary is scheduled for June 11. There will be 48 names on Alaska's primary ballot, though only those considered most viable for the Aug. 16 ranked-choice general election ballot were included in the poll.

Likely voters were asked, "Of several possible candidates in the 2022 election for Congress, if the election were held today, for whom would you vote?" The results were:

Sarah Palin, 31%

Doctor and commercial fisherman Al Gross, 26%

Nick Begich, 21%; his grandfather once held the seat

Anchorage Assembly member Chris Constant, 7%

State Sen. Josh Revak, 3%

Tara Sweeney, 2%; former Alaska Assistant Secretary – Indian Affairs

Another candidate not listed, 4%

Undecided, 6%

The poll, however, also indicated that the Palin campaign faces a negative factor.

When asked their favorable/unfavorable opinion about Palin, voters responded:

37% said their opinion of Palin was favorable.

51% said they have an unfavorable opinion of Palin.

12% had no opinion of Palin.

Gross, however, also faces a similar predicament:

32% favorable.

51% unfavorable.

17% with no opinion.

Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, the longest-serving member of Alaska's congressional delegation, died in March at age 88.

Palin announced her run for the seat after talking to Trump, who encouraged her to run, sources told Fox News.

"Wonderful patriot Sarah Palin of Alaska just announced that she is running for Congress, and that means there will be a true America First fighter on the ballot to replace the late and legendary Congressman Don Young," Trump said in a statement announcing his endorsement.

"Sarah shocked many when she endorsed me very early in 2016, and we won big."

The winner of the Aug. 16 election will not be sworn in as a member of Congress until the November election is completed.

The Must Read Alaska poll was conducted April 7-9 among 955 likely 2022 primary voters in Juneau, Anchorage, and Fairbanks.