Arkansas Gov. Sanders Endorses Trump for President

Arkansas Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has endorsed former President Donald Trump for president in 2024.

Sanders will join Trump on Wednesday night at the former president's rally in Hialeah, Florida, NBC News first reported.

Newsmax will televise the rally, which will be held opposite the latest 2024 GOP presidential debate in nearby Miami. Trump has chosen not to participate in the debates.

"It's not a question between right versus left anymore," Sanders said in a statement Monday night, CNN reported. "It's normal versus crazy, and President [Joe] Biden and the left are doubling down on crazy.

"The time has come to return to the normal policies of the Trump era which created a safer, stronger, and more prosperous America, and that's why I am proud to endorse Donald Trump for President."

The 41-year-old Sanders, elected to her position in 2022, is the first woman to serve as governor of Arkansas and the youngest governor in the country. Earlier this year, she delivered the Republican response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech.

Sanders served as Trump's White House press secretary from 2017 to 2019.

"We had great success in the White House and it's an honor to have Sarah's endorsement," Trump said in a statement, NBC News reported. "I look forward to having her at the big rally in Hialeah this Wednesday."

Sanders' endorsement came the same day Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced she was supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who trails Trump by a wide margin in the primary field.