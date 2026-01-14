Sarah Huckabee Sanders Endorses Byron Donalds in Florida Governor Race

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders officially endorsed Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., in his bid to become the Sunshine State's next governor, marking the first time a sitting governor has backed the Naples Republican in the 2026 Florida gubernatorial race.

Sanders, a close ally of President Donald Trump, threw her support behind Donalds on Monday, saying in a press release for his campaign that Donalds is the "proven America First conservative fighter and clear choice to lead Florida into the future."

Her endorsement follows a wave of high-profile backing for Donalds, including from Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr., Elon Musk, U.S. House leadership, 17 members of Florida's congressional delegation and three-quarters of the Republican caucus in the Florida House.

"Byron Donalds is tough, tested, and unafraid to take on the radical left," Sanders said in a statement. "He fights for families, stands up for law enforcement, and will never cave to the woke mob. He's committed to making Florida safer, stronger, and more affordable for families and seniors."

Donalds' campaign hailed the endorsement as a sign of expanding national support for his candidacy in Florida, where he is widely seen as the front-runner in a competitive Republican primary.

The congressman's campaign reported a massive fundraising haul for 2025, raising about $45 million throughout the year, including $13.1 million in the fourth quarter from more than 8,000 donors.

The totals represent the largest early fundraising effort in the state's gubernatorial history and position Donalds with a significant financial advantage over rivals.

Donalds' momentum has been reinforced by recent polling showing him far ahead of other potential Republican contenders in the primary.

A survey of likely GOP primary voters late last year showed Donalds with a commanding lead over Lt. Gov. Jay Collins and others, with the gap widening when respondents are informed of his Trump endorsement.

Despite his front-runner status, Donalds faces opposition within his own party. Collins officially entered the Republican primary this week, setting up a more contested nomination battle than expected.

Collins, a former Green Beret with a long record of military service and state legislative experience, positioned himself as a conservative alternative to Donalds.

Other declared Republican candidates include former Florida House Speaker Paul Renner and James Fishback, an investment firm CEO who criticized Donalds' ties to major donors and has courted more hard-right activists.

Donalds' growing list of endorsements also includes support from law enforcement leaders. Dozens of Florida sheriffs have backed his campaign, underscoring his law-and-order message.

The governor's race will succeed term-limited Gov. Ron DeSantis, and the primary is scheduled for Aug. 18. The Democratic field includes Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and former GOP Congressman David Jolly, each seeking to flip the Sunshine State's top office after years of Republican control.

Sanders' endorsement, her first for a candidate in another state's gubernatorial contest, signals an intensification of national attention on the Florida Republican primary as Donalds continues to consolidate support from conservative leaders and voters alike.