Slain W.Va. Guardsman Beckstrom, 20, Laid to Rest

The West Virginia National Guardsman killed in what the FBI has described as a terrorism-related shooting in Washington, D.C., on Thanksgiving eve was laid to rest Tuesday.

U.S. Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, 20, received full military honors during a private ceremony at the West Virginia National Cemetery in Grafton, Gov. Patrick Morrisey said Wednesday in a news release.

Beckstrom died from her wounds on Thanksgiving Day after being shot in an ambush attack Nov. 26 while on duty near the Farragut West Metro Station, just blocks from the White House.

Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, another West Virginia Guardsman critically wounded in the attack, is expected to survive.

"We are proud to honor one of West Virginia's finest," Morrisey said. "The ceremony was deeply moving and reflected the strength, grace, and love of a remarkable young woman and the family and friends who surrounded her. Their strength is West Virginia's strength.

"Sarah served her state and nation with courage well beyond her years. Taken from us far too soon, she will always be remembered fondly by the West Virginia National Guard and by the people of our state.

"Yesterday's ceremony was a time to grieve, to stand with those who loved her, and to honor the life she lived.

"Denise and I will continue to hold her family, her fellow Guardsmen, and all who are mourning her in our prayers," Morrisey said.

The charges against the suspected gunman, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, an Afghan national who lived in Bellingham, Washington, were upgraded to first-degree murder following Beckstrom's death.

He also is charged with assault with intent to kill while armed, possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.

He entered a not guilty plea Dec. 2 remotely from a hospital bed, where he was recovering from injuries sustained in the attack.

A judge ordered him held without bond.

WDTV reported that among the dignitaries attending Beckstrom's funeral were Morrisey; Sens. Shelley Moore Capito and Jim Justice; Reps. Carol Miller and Riley Moore; U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus, chief of the National Guard Bureau; U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Jon Stubbs, director of the Army National Guard; and West Virginia National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Jim Seward and Senior Enlisted Leader Command Sgt. Maj. James Jones.

"As you look across these hills and out onto the rows of headstones, each stone a brick to the foundation of freedom upon which we stand today, I encourage you to remember this," said Maj. Christopher Bennett, the chaplain for the West Virginia National Guard's 111th Engineer Brigade, as he presided over the ceremony, according to WDTV.

"No plots in the West Virginia National Cemeteries can be purchased. Each must be earned, and we know Spc. Sarah Beckstrom has earned her place here among us today," Bennett continued.

In August, Beckstrom, Wolfe, and other members of the West Virginia National Guard were mobilized to Washington to assist President Donald Trump's crackdown on crime in the nation's capital.

Her military awards included the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, West Virginia Legion of Merit, the D.C. Distinguished Service Medal, and the D.C. Humanitarian Service Medal, according to WDTV.

"There are many understandable responses to Sarah's tragic murder," Bennett said. "Anger, grief and confusion are natural and understandable, and God is big enough to handle all of those emotions and more.

"We can take comfort in knowing that God is just and that in the end, justice will be served," he concluded.