Trump Drug Czar Sara Carter Confirmed by Senate

Veteran journalist Sara Carter was confirmed on Tuesday by the Senate 52-48 to be the nation's new drug czar.

Carter, who has reported extensively on the drug trade, will lead the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy as the top adviser on the subject to President Donald Trump.

Trump appointed her to the position last March, noting her reporting experience.

"I am honored and humbled to join President Trump's Administration as Director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy," Carter said in a statement after her confirmation.

"As ONDCP Director, I will work tirelessly to achieve a safe and healthy America, where a drug-free life is the prevailing norm," she added.

Carter said her office will hold narco-terrorists accountable.

"They will no longer kill our families, friends, neighbors, and even children with impunity," Carter said. "At the same time, I will ensure that every parent, family member, and child have the resources they need to prevent and combat addiction."

"I will stand with our brave law enforcement officials, and with every family who has lost a loved one to drug overdose," Carter added. "This is my promise to the American people."

Carter's confirmation comes days after the Trump administration launched a mission to capture Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and brought him to New York, where he faces federal drug charges.

In her confirmation hearing, Carter called the fentanyl crisis a chemical war being waged on Americans.

"I have seen these predatory criminal empires operate with impunity in our hemisphere. That impunity ends now," Carter said.

Carter, a former Fox News contributor, faced criticism from Democrats in her confirmation hearing, with Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., saying she was unqualified for the job due to her lack of government, public health, or law enforcement experience.

All but one Republican voted to confirm her, while Democrats were united in opposition.

Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky was the only Republican to vote against her nomination.