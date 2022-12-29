Rep.-elect's Tweets on Mother's Death Spark Scrutiny

Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., said his mother died in the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks, but later said she died in December 2016.

Santos' statements came in two 2021 Twitter posts that were tweeted out in screenshots by journalist Yashar Ali on Wednesday.

On July 12, 2021, Santos tweeted: "9/11 claimed my mothers life…"

On Dec. 23, 2021, he wrote: "December 23rd this year marked 5 years I lost my best friend and mother. Mom you will live forever in my heart."

Santos' campaign website notes: "She gave up everything to provide for George and her family. She delivered the American dream to George, a debt that he wants to repay to the rest of his neighbors and constituents. George's mother was in her office in the South Tower on September 11, 2001, when the horrific events of that day unfolded. She survived the tragic events on September 11th, but she passed away a few years later when she lost her battle to cancer."

Mediaite noted that the 15-year time frame that covers the date of the attacks through the 2016 date he gave for her death in his last tweet about his mother is not "a few years later."

Santos, 34, said Monday he fabricated parts of his résumé, including that he graduated from Baruch College and worked for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs. He also falsely claimed on his campaign website his mother was Jewish and his grandparents escaped the Nazis in World War II.

Scrutiny over Santos' record came a week earlier, when The New York Times reported it found inconsistencies in what he touted during his campaign.

Santos is facing criminal investigations on the county and federal level after admitting to lying about his work experience and educational background, among other things, on the campaign trail.