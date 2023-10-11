Rep. Santos to Fight New Charges 'to the Bitter End'

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., on Wednesday said he will fight new federal charges “to the bitter end,” hours after a group of House Republicans from New York said they were introducing a resolution to expel him from Congress.

Federal prosecutors filed an indictment against Santos on Tuesday, alleging he stole the identities of his political donors and used their credit cards to make tens of thousands of dollars in unauthorized charges.

The 23-count indictment filed Tuesday replaces one filed in May against Santos charging him with embezzling money from his campaign and lying to Congress about his wealth, among other offenses.

“There was a superseding indictment from the [Department of Justice] yesterday with an additional 10 counts on this ongoing investigation that I have made very abundantly clear in the past that I am going to fight until the bitter end,” Santos told reporters. “I’m going to continue to fight this as much as I have said in the past. Nothing changes.”

Santos also said he will not take a plea deal.

“The No. 1 question you all ask me is, are you going to take a plea deal? No, the answer is I will not take a plea deal. I have not been in discussion for a plea deal at this time,” Santos told reporters. “And the reason so is I’m strong in my convictions that I can prove my innocence.”

He also affirmed he is still “running for reelection.”

Rep. Anthony D’Esposito, R-N.Y., in a social media post said he was introducing the expulsion resolution against Santos.

Fellow New York House Republicans Nick LaLota, Mike Lawler, Marc Molinaro, Nick Langworthy, and Brandon Williams are co-sponsoring the resolution, he added.

Removing Santos would require a two-thirds vote of the entire House.