Tags: sandstorm | vehicle crash | dead

Seven Killed after Sandstorm Causes Vehicle Crashes in Utah

A yellow truck rides during a strong sandstorm on a road in Utah.
(Dreamstime)

Monday, 26 July 2021 07:13 AM

Seven people were killed and several others injured in Utah after a sandstorm impaired visibility causing a series of vehicle crashes on Sunday evening, Utah Highway Patrol said in a statement.

Around 20 vehicles crashed into each other at around 5 PM PT in Millard County, Utah, after high winds caused a sand or dust storm on the roadway, authorities said.

Several people were transported to hospital in critical condition with help from multiple ground and air ambulances.

The Utah Highway Patrol said southbound traffic in the area has been shut down.

Details of victims were not immediately available.

