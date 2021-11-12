×
Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson Backs Sarah Huckabee Sanders as Successor

Gov. Asa Hutchinson., R-Ark., talks about COVID-19 vaccinations at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark., on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Demillo

Friday, 12 November 2021 01:27 PM

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson endorsed former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders for governor on Friday.

"I’ve known Sarah Huckabee Sanders most of her life and know firsthand her love for our state and her heart for public service," Hutchinson said in a statement. "Sarah has earned the Republican nomination, and I'm delighted to endorse her for governor.

"The state of Arkansas will be in good hands with Sarah as governor, and she has my full support."

Sanders tweeted her thanks on Friday. She wrote: "I am honored to have the endorsement and full support of Governor @AsaHutchinson. I am thankful for his leadership and will continue his work to lower and phase out the state income tax and unleash bold, conservative reforms that will create opportunity for all Arkansans."

The Hill reported that Sanders' primary opponent, state Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, dropped out of the race. Rutledge has endorsed Sanders.

Hutchinson is term-limited and unable to seek reelection in 2022.

Sanders, who served as White House press secretary under then-President Donald Trump, was endorsed by Trump in January.

