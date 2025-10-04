WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: sanchez | nfl | reported | stabbing

Ex QB, Analyst Mark Sanchez Hospitalized after Reported Stabbing

Saturday, 04 October 2025 02:39 PM EDT

Former NFL quarterback and current Fox Sports analyst Mark Sanchez has been hospitalized after being stabbed in Indianapolis early Saturday morning, TMZ reported.

Per the report, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a "disturbance in an alley" call at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Saturday

Sanchez, who was rushed to the hospital, was in Indianapolis to call Sunday's game between the host Colts and Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium.

"Mark Sanchez was injured in Indianapolis on Saturday and is currently recovering in the hospital in stable condition," Fox Sports said in a statement. "We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family's privacy during this time."

Sanchez, 38, was selected by the Jets with the fifth overall pick of the 2009 NFL Draft and guided the club to two straight AFC Championship Game appearances. He posted a 37-36 record and threw for 15,357 yards with 86 touchdowns and 89 interceptions with the Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and the Washington franchise.

In college, Sanchez was a big star for Southern California in 2008 when he passed for 3,207 yards, 34 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The Trojans went 12-1 and finished the campaign as the No. 3 team in the land.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


