Tags: san francisco | jk rowling | bookstore

San Francisco Store Stops Selling J.K. Rowling Books

Thursday, 26 June 2025 04:31 PM EDT

A bookstore in San Francisco stopped selling author J.K. Rowling's books after she announced the creation of a fund to support sex-based women's rights, reported the San Francisco Standard.

"With this announcement, we've decided to stop carrying her books," Haight Street's Booksmith said in a statement on Instagram. "We don't know exactly what her new 'women's fund' will entail, but we know that we aren't going to be a part of it.

"As a group of queer booklovers, we also had our adolescences shaped by wizards and elves. Look at us, it's obvious. If you or someone you love wants to dive into the world of Harry Potter, we suggest doing so by buying used copies of these books."

Booksmith co-owner Camden Avery told The San Francisco Standard, "We don't have the luxury of pretending anymore that anything that we do is not related to this political moment, this imperialist, fascist regime that we're trying to survive."

Avery said Rowling is "doing really harmful, awful s*** with her money, and the more people who know, the better."

Rowling in late May announced the creation of the "JK Rowling Women's Fund," created to financially support individuals, "fighting to retain women's sex-based rights," including in workplaces, public life, and in "protected female spaces."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
