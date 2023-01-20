San Francisco Gallery Owner Arrested After Spraying Homeless Woman

A San Francisco art gallery owner was arrested after he was seen on video spraying a homeless woman with a water hose.

"Following @SFPD's investigation & reviewing all the evidence provided, my office has issued an arrest warrant for Collier Gwin," District Attorney Brooke Jenkins tweeted on Wednesday. "Gwin is charged w/ misdemeanor battery for the alleged intentional & unlawful spraying of water on & around a woman experiencing homelessness on 1/9/22."

In another tweet, Jenkins wrote: "The alleged battery of an unhoused member of our community is completely unacceptable. Mr. Gwin will face appropriate consequences for his actions."

Gwin was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with misdemeanor battery, according to CBS News. Gwin has apologized numerous times for the incident.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said the incident is reminiscent of how civil rights protesters were treated by police in the 1960s.

Gwin has said he had made numerous attempts to get help for the woman. He said she has slept in his business' doorway and her behavior has scared customers.

"I said she needs psychiatric help," Gwin said. "You can tell, she's pulling her hair, she's screaming, she's talking in tongues, you can't understand anything she says, she's throwing food everywhere."

The woman is now receiving assistance from the San Francisco health department.

ABC News reported that Gwin faces up to six months in jail and a $3,000 fine if convicted.