×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: san francisco | gwin | arrested | homeless

San Francisco Gallery Owner Arrested After Spraying Homeless Woman

(Newsmax)

By    |   Friday, 20 January 2023 12:25 PM EST

A San Francisco art gallery owner was arrested after he was seen on video spraying a homeless woman with a water hose.

"Following @SFPD's investigation & reviewing all the evidence provided, my office has issued an arrest warrant for Collier Gwin," District Attorney Brooke Jenkins tweeted on Wednesday. "Gwin is charged w/ misdemeanor battery for the alleged intentional & unlawful spraying of water on & around a woman experiencing homelessness on 1/9/22."

In another tweet, Jenkins wrote: "The alleged battery of an unhoused member of our community is completely unacceptable. Mr. Gwin will face appropriate consequences for his actions."

Gwin was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with misdemeanor battery, according to CBS News. Gwin has apologized numerous times for the incident.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said the incident is reminiscent of how civil rights protesters were treated by police in the 1960s.

Gwin has said he had made numerous attempts to get help for the woman. He said she has slept in his business' doorway and her behavior has scared customers.

"I said she needs psychiatric help," Gwin said. "You can tell, she's pulling her hair, she's screaming, she's talking in tongues, you can't understand anything she says, she's throwing food everywhere."

The woman is now receiving assistance from the San Francisco health department.

ABC News reported that Gwin faces up to six months in jail and a $3,000 fine if convicted.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A San Francisco art gallery owner was arrested after he was seen on video spraying a homeless woman with a water hose.
san francisco, gwin, arrested, homeless
236
2023-25-20
Friday, 20 January 2023 12:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved