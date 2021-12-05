San Francisco Will Suspend Cannabis Tax

San Francisco city supervisors last week unanimously approved an ordinance that will suspend the city’s business tax on cannabis retailers.

In a statement to the San Francisco Examiner, San Francisco Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, who authored the legislation, said that suspending the ordinance is meant to assist legal cannabis retailers in competing with illegal drug dealers and the city’s spike in theft.

"Cannabis businesses create good jobs for San Franciscans and provide safe, regulated products to their customers. Sadly, the illegal market is flourishing by undercutting the prices of legal businesses, which is bad for our economy as illegal businesses pay no taxes while subjecting workers to dangerous conditions and consumers to dangerous products. Now is not the time to impose a new tax on small businesses that are just getting established and trying to compete with illicit operators," Mandelman stated.

The cannabis tax was approved by voters in November 2018 and would have gone into effect at the start of 2022. The ordinance suspends the tax, which would have imposed a 1-5% citywide tax on gross receipts from cannabis businesses, through 2022.

Regarding the ordinance’s intent to help offset losses that cannabis retailers have suffered from widespread theft in the city, Mandelman said cannabis businesses, along with many other retailers in San Francisco, "are struggling under the weight of out-of-control retail theft. San Francisco needs to do more to protect these businesses, their employees, and their customers before we hit them with a new tax."