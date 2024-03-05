Calif. Hospital Treating Record Migrants Injured by Border Wall

A San Diego hospital is seeing a significant increase in migrant injuries amid falls from scaling the border wall, Newsweek reported.

The surge in injuries is largely attributed to attempts to scale the 30-foot-high wall separating United States and Mexico.

"Most of the patients arriving at Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego need to be hospitalized for their injuries. Injuries run the full range from bone fractures to serious brain injuries," Scripps spokesman Keith Darce said.

On Saturday, ten migrants required medical attention after falling off the border wall near Border Field State Park, a known corridor of illegal migrants. The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department described the scene as a "mass casualty" event that required six ambulances.

UC San Diego Health and Scripps Mercy Hospital have described the event as a growing trend among illegal migrants.