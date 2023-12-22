×
Samsung Launches Newsmax+ App!

Newsmax logo on a phone
(Dreamstime)

Friday, 22 December 2023 10:00 AM EST

We have exciting news to share with all our Samsung TV users.

We have released a new Newsmax+ app for Samsung televisions!

Newsmax+ has been launched on all major TV app stores – and Samsung was the newest launch.

Many of our Newsmax+ fans have been waiting for the new app.

The new app on Samsung gives you the ability to watch the Newsmax channel on the Newsmax+ app.

It's easy to start watching.

First, go to our Newsmax+ sign up page here at NewsmaxPlus.com to sign up and start your FREE trial.

Second, download the new Newsmax+ app from the Samsung app store.

Then, just log in to the Newsmax+ app with your Newsmax+ credentials and start streaming.

And remember, with Newsmax+ you get the Newsmax channel with all our great hosts like Rob Schmitt, Greta, Greg Kelly, Bolling and more!

You also get great guests like Mike Huckabee, Dick Morris, Kari Lake, Alan Dershowitz, Victor Davis Hanson and more.

PLUS: you'll get movies, documentaries, our special "Trump" section, history, comedy – and more!

So start your FREE trial subscription to Newsmax+!

And start watching on Samsung or any major TV system!

Sign Up Now – Go Here Now

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


We have exciting news to share with all our Samsung TV users.
