Salvation Army Keeps Christ in Christmas

The Salvation Army again is using its "Red Kettle" campaign to help people in need.

Now in its 132nd year, the Red Kettle campaign is the longest-running philanthropic fundraiser of its kind.

Donations collected during the holiday season help The Salvation Army provide gifts to children who would otherwise go without, as well as food, shelter, and utility assistance to those who need it most every day.

In New York City, The Salvation Army placed the biggest red kettle the city has ever seen.

Commissioner Kenneth Hodder, The Salvation Army National Commander, challenged the organization's officers, employees, and community supporters to raise more funds than him in a four-hour shift on Dec. 9.

With 7,200 centers of operation around the country, the Salvation Army provides food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol addiction, and clothing and shelter for people in need.

Latest numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau show 91.8 million Americans have had difficulty paying for essential household expenses, The Salvation Army said.

The Salvation Army, created in England in the 1850s to take "the gospel of Jesus Christ directly to the people," is emphasizing its mission of serving those most vulnerable through this year's "Love Beyond" messaging.

Love Beyond is a symbol of the resources and programs that 25 million people rely on year-round.

"More than 2 million people rely on The Salvation Army during the holiday season alone, but the truth is our communities need help year-round," Hodder said in a statement.

"Financial support on Giving Tuesday is critical to providing love beyond the holidays to millions in need whether through emergency disaster services, housing, feeding, or youth support."

The Salvation Army started "Giving Tuesday" 10 years ago as a day to encourage people to do good. It now inspires hundreds of millions of people globally to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity each year on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.

"Expenses to shelter and feed the most vulnerable have dramatically increased due to inflation and supply chain issues. Food prices have seen their highest increase since 1979. Requests for help are growing across the country with many Salvation Army locations seeing an increase from 30%-50%. That's why Giving Tuesday matters," Hodder said.

The Salvation Army says a $25 monthly gift during the course of one year provides:

More than 234 meals to people in need.

Christmas presents for four children.

Overdue utility bill payments for a family in need.

The Salvation Army USA's mission statement says the parent organization "is an evangelical part of the universal Christian Church. Its message is based on the Bible. Its ministry is motivated by the love of God. Its mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination."