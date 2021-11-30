Salvation Army Denies 'Sensationalist Claims' About Racism Guide

The Salvation Army on Tuesday denied reports that an internal racism guide asked donors to "apologize for their skin color," saying that "those claims are simply false," in a statement.

The Washington Times reported Tuesday that the organization had come under fire over a guide titled "Let’s Talk About Racism," that discussed systemic and structural racism.

The Times, which obtained a copy of the document, quotes it as saying at one point: "As we engage in conversations about race and racism, we must keep in mind that sincere repentance and apologies are necessary if we want to move towards racial reconciliation … Perhaps you don’t feel as if you personally have done anything wrong, but you can spend time repenting on behalf of the Church and asking for God to open hearts and minds to the issue of racism."

Salvation Army Commissioner Kenneth Hodder criticized the coverage of the document in an interview with the Examiner, saying that "when The Salvation Army is subjected to sensationalist claims, such as have appeared recently, it causes confusion in the minds of many who would otherwise give. And that will have a direct effect upon our ability to meet all the needs that we anticipate meeting this year."

The organization said in a statement that the reports about the guide "claimed that we believe our donors should apologize for their skin color, that The Salvation Army believes America is an inherently racist society, and that we have abandoned our Christian faith for one ideology or another."

The church and charitable organization deny these reports as "simply false," saying that they "distort the very goal of our work," which is "to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and meet human needs in His name without discrimination," according to the Salvation Army mission statement.

"The Salvation Army occasionally publishes internal study guides on various complex topics to help foster positive conversations and grace-filled reflection among Salvationists," the organization said. "By openly discussing these issues, we always hope to encourage the development of a more thoughtful organization that is better positioned to support those in need. But no one is being told how to think. Period."

The guide has since been withdrawn "for appropriate review," according to the Salvation Army.