US OKs Potential Sale of M1A1 Abrams Tanks, Equipment to Poland for $3.75B

(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 06 December 2022 03:33 PM EST

The U.S. State Department has approved a potential sale of M1A1 Abrams tanks and related equipment to Poland for an estimated cost of $3.75 billion, the Defense Department said on Tuesday.

The principal contractors will be AAR of Wood Dale, Illinois; Allison Transmissions of Birmingham, Alabama; Anniston Army Depot of Anniston, Alabama; BAE Systems of Sterling Heights, Michigan; General Dynamics Land Systems of Sterling Heights, Michigan; Honeywell of Phoenix; L3Harris of Melbourne, Florida; Leonardo DRS of West Plains, Missouri; Lockheed Martin of Bethesda, Maryland; Palomar of Rancho Santa Margarita, California; Pearson Engineering of Phoenix and US Ordnance of McCarran, Nevada, the Pentagon said.

Despite approval by the State Department, the notification does not indicate that a contract has been signed or that negotiations have concluded.

