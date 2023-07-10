Ex-CNN Reporter Sues, Claims Discrimination in Firing

A former CNN reporter is suing her former employer after she was injured on assignment in Jerusalem while covering the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

Saima Mohsin, 46, claimed in a tweet Monday she is suing for unfair dismissal, disability, and racial discrimination. Mohsin, a native of London with Pakistani heritage, is bringing her case to the Employment Tribunal in London.

"I was injured on assignment for CNN. They fired me," Mohsin tweeted. "We risk our lives in the field trusting we'll be taken care of. I'm suing for unfair dismissal, disability & race discrimination. CNN wants my case thrown out. Big week for me at Employment Tribunal."

The Guardian reported Monday that Mohsin was left disabled after her cameraman ran over her foot in a car, causing tissue damage that has left her struggling to sit, stand, walk, or return to work full-time. After the incident in 2014, Mohsin claims she requested alternative duties and support for rehabilitation but CNN refused, the Guardian reported.

She also alleged that she asked CNN if she could switch to an anchor role in order to reduce the amount of time spent traveling, but was told, "You don't have the look we are looking for." Three years later, CNN terminated her contract.

Newsmax reached out to CNN for comment. The Guardian reported that CNN is opposing the claim by arguing that the terms of Mohsin's contract mean she does not have the right to bring a case in London.

Mohsin is now working as a freelancer for Sky News, the Guardian reported, and said her claim raises important questions about journalist safety and the treatment of women of color in journalism.

"This should cause concern for all foreign correspondents who travel around the world — and take risks to do their journalism in the belief their employer will take care of them," Mohsin said, according to the Guardian. "I'm also taking the opportunity to highlight the racism and gender pay gap issues that I experienced.

"I was repeatedly let down and denied the ability to achieve my potential while I was at CNN. I am bringing my claim to take a stand and call for change to ensure women journalists, and women journalists of color, are better protected."