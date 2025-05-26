Weather, Safety Concerns Force Memorial Day Groundings

Weather and safety concerns forced hundreds of flights to ground Memorial Day weekend, Newsweek reported Monday.

The Federal Aviation Administration had anticipated a record number of flights going into the weekend, with a peak at 54,000 on Thursday. But safety, as well as weather concerns such as thunderstorms across the country, had caused some incoming flights to temporarily be delayed.

Delays were reported at both Denver International Airport and the Orlando International Airport due to weather. In Orlando, average delays reached 90 minutes. In Denver, a ground stop was issued at 3:45 p.m., which lasted for an hour.

Last week, FAA, airline officials, and labor representatives met to discuss best practices for safety.

Acting FAA Administrator Chris Rocheleau subsequently issued a statement: "Commercial airline travel remains the safest form of transportation in world history. But the last three months drove home that we need to do more, we need to be better, and we need to do it together."