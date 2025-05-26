WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: safety | weather | flights | delay | memorial day weekend | 2025

Weather, Safety Concerns Force Memorial Day Groundings

By    |   Monday, 26 May 2025 04:36 PM EDT

Weather and safety concerns forced hundreds of flights to ground Memorial Day weekend, Newsweek reported Monday.

The Federal Aviation Administration had anticipated a record number of flights going into the weekend, with a peak at 54,000 on Thursday. But safety, as well as weather concerns such as thunderstorms across the country, had caused some incoming flights to temporarily be delayed.

Delays were reported at both Denver International Airport and the Orlando International Airport due to weather. In Orlando, average delays reached 90 minutes. In Denver, a ground stop was issued at 3:45 p.m., which lasted for an hour.

Last week, FAA, airline officials, and labor representatives met to discuss best practices for safety.

Acting FAA Administrator Chris Rocheleau subsequently issued a statement: "Commercial airline travel remains the safest form of transportation in world history. But the last three months drove home that we need to do more, we need to be better, and we need to do it together."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Weather and safety concerns forced hundreds of flights to ground Memorial Day weekend, Newsweek reported Monday.
safety, weather, flights, delay, memorial day weekend, 2025
159
2025-36-26
Monday, 26 May 2025 04:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved