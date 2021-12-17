×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: safety | driverless | vehicles | thune | cliff

Senators Push for Safety Standards for Driverless Vehicles

Steven Cliff speaking into a microphone at a hearing.
Steven Cliff, nominee to be Administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, speaking at a hearing of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee. (Michael Brochstein/Sipa USA via AP Images)

By    |   Friday, 17 December 2021 08:09 AM

Four senators urged the nominee to head the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to push ahead on safety standards for autonomous vehicles, Roll Call is reporting.

Republican Sens. John Thune of South Dakota, Todd Young of Indiana, and Roger Wicker of Mississippi, along with Democrat Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan, made their comments on Thursday during Steven Cliff’s nomination hearing before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation.

Right now, all vehicles are required to comply with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard. However, there are no specific Department of Transportation rules for autonomous vehicles.

Voluntary guidelines have been offered by the federal government for autonomous vehicles, according to Roll Call, but there are no rules on the technology. 

And Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., noted only 32 of the more than 80 autonomous vehicle companies in the U.S. submit data.

"The voluntary system ain’t working," he said.

Thune, who has been a proponent of AV development, said while U.S. firms lead the world in AV technology "this advantage cannot be taken for granted."

"The U.S. regulatory framework has got to catch up with private sector innovation in order for these technologies to advance," he said.

Meanwhile, self-driving startup Argo AI, Ford Motor Co., and Walmart Inc. announced in September that they will join together to launch an autonomous vehicle delivery service in Miami, Austin, and Washington, D.C., according to Reuters.

The new service will allow Walmart customers to place online orders for groceries and other popular items for autonomous delivery to their homes, the outlet said.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Four senators urged the nominee to head the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to push ahead on safety standards for autonomous vehicles, Roll Call is reporting. Republican Sens. John Thune of South Dakota, Todd Young of Indiana, and Roger Wicker of Mississippi,...
safety, driverless, vehicles, thune, cliff
256
2021-09-17
Friday, 17 December 2021 08:09 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved