London Mayor Khan Calls Trump Racist, Islamophobic

London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Wednesday rattled off a string of derogatory terms aimed at President Donald Trump.

Khan told reporters in London that he challenged Trump's claim about his city moving toward sharia — Islamic law based on the Quran.

The Washington Examiner reported that in his exchange with reporters, Khan, London's first Muslim mayor, said Trump was "racist," "sexist," "misogynistic," and "Islamophobic."

Trump went beyond the comment on sharia in his U.N. address.

"I have to say, I look at London where you have a terrible mayor — terrible, terrible mayor — and it's been so changed, so changed," he said.

"Now, Trump told U.N. delegates and other world leaders gathered in New York, they want to go to sharia law — both their immigration and their suicidal energy ideas will be the death of Western Europe."

CBS reported that in 2015, Khan challenged Trump over his plan for a "total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States" based on national security concerns.

Since then, the two have had a number of exchanges highlighting their differences.

Trump made a point of telling reporters that he had asked that Khan be excluded from the guest list for a banquet hosted by King Charles III during Trump's recent state visit to the U.K.