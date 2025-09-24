WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: sadiq khan | donald trump | differences | sharia | racist

London Mayor Khan Calls Trump Racist, Islamophobic

By    |   Wednesday, 24 September 2025 04:20 PM EDT

London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Wednesday rattled off a string of derogatory terms aimed at President Donald Trump.

Khan told reporters in London that he challenged Trump's claim about his city moving toward sharia — Islamic law based on the Quran.

The Washington Examiner reported that in his exchange with reporters, Khan, London's first Muslim mayor, said Trump was "racist," "sexist," "misogynistic," and "Islamophobic." 

Trump went beyond the comment on sharia in his U.N. address.

"I have to say, I look at London where you have a terrible mayor — terrible, terrible mayor — and it's been so changed, so changed," he said.

"Now, Trump told U.N. delegates and other world leaders gathered in New York, they want to go to sharia law — both their immigration and their suicidal energy ideas will be the death of Western Europe."

CBS reported that in 2015, Khan challenged Trump over his plan for a "total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States" based on national security concerns.

Since then, the two have had a number of exchanges highlighting their differences.

Trump made a point of telling reporters that he had asked that Khan be excluded from the guest list for a banquet hosted by King Charles III during Trump's recent state visit to the U.K.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Wednesday rattled off a string of derogatory terms aimed at President Donald Trump.
sadiq khan, donald trump, differences, sharia, racist
211
2025-20-24
Wednesday, 24 September 2025 04:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved