Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively to Match Up to $1 Million for Ukraine Refugees

More than 368,000 Ukrainian refugees arrived in neighboring countries amid the Russian invasion, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and a famed Hollywood couple is matching up to $1 million in donations.

"In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighboring countries," actor Ryan Reynolds tweeted Saturday. "They need protection. When you donate, we'll match it up to $1,000,000, creating double the support.⬇️ http://unrefugees.org/SupportUkraine"

Actor Blake Lively, his wife, joined Reynolds in the pledge to match donations to USA for United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

"@usaforunhcr is providing life saving aid, and also working with neighboring countries to ensure protection for these families," Lively wrote Saturday on Instagram with a photo of an infant behind handed over to someone on a bus.

The organization aiding the refugees is updating the count on social media periodically.

"BREAKING: #Ukraine refugee numbers have just been refreshed – these are based on data made available by national authorities," its official Twitter account announced Sunday morning. "The current total is now 368,000 and continues to rise."

A video posted to Twitter on Sunday afternoon suggests the migration numbers will be rapidly increasing, particularly as Vladimir Putin has put Russia's "deterrence" force – aka the nuclear arsenal – on ready alert.

"This is the scene in Medyka — right on the Polish/Ukrainian border," reporter Robert Sherman tweeted. "Thousands upon thousands of Ukrainian refugees are arriving. Some tell us they walked 20-30 miles just to stand in line at the border for hours — even days."