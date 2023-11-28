×
Tags: ryan zinke | donald trump | 2024 | endorsement

Rep. Zinke Announces 'Complete' Endorsement for Trump

Tuesday, 28 November 2023 03:00 PM EST

Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., announced Tuesday that he is "proud and honored" to be giving his "complete and total endorsement" to former President Donald Trump's campaign for the presidency in the 2024 race.

"There is no doubt that the former president is our nation's best hope to restore our global leadership, secure our borders, and improve the quality of life of every American," he said in a statement provided exclusively to Newsmax.

"His proven track record of cultivating peace in the Middle East, energy independence, and putting America first is unparalleled," the congressman added.

Zinke further commented that he is looking forward "to working hard every day" to defeating President Joe Biden "and the liberal radicals who empower him to weaken America."

Zinke, a former Navy SEAL, served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2015 to 2017 before joining Trump's Cabinet as Secretary of the Interior, a role he held from 2017 to 2019. He was reelected to the House in 2022, winning the race to represent a newly created western district in Montana.

According to a Zinke spokesman, the congressman met with Trump in Florida on Monday, at which time he informed him about his decision to back his campaign.

Trump leads the field of candidates who have attracted endorsements from Republican members of the House, including that of House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

To date, Trump has been endorsed by 83 House Republicans; 13 Republicans in the Senate; and 7 GOP governors, reported Ballotpedia.

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Tuesday, 28 November 2023 03:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

