Ryan Routh Rests Assassination Plot Case, Won't Testify

Ryan Routh rested his case Monday morning without taking the stand, ending months of speculation about whether he would testify in his federal trial for the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump at his West Palm Beach, Florida, golf course on Sept. 15, 2024.

Judge Aileen Cannon cautioned Routh that calling character witnesses could expose him to damaging evidence from prosecutors.

"We'll proceed. Give it your worst," Routh replied.

When Cannon pressed him on the meaning of his statement, he added, "They can analyze every moment of my life. We're here to ascertain the truth."

He also complained that he was "extremely limited" by federal rules.

The exchange drew the most visible reaction from the jury, which has remained largely stoic throughout the trial. Some jurors laughed quietly or reacted with expressions when Routh veered off topic during questioning, prompting Cannon to intervene.

Routh called three witnesses in an effort to portray himself as "gentle, peaceful, and nonviolent."

They included a convicted drug addict who once worked for him; Atwell Milsun, a friend of Routh's son, Oran, who is serving time for child pornography possession; and a firearms expert who testified about the operability of the SKS rifle at the center of the case.

Prosecutors pressed the witnesses with damaging questions, asking one whether he knew Routh had allegedly offered a $150,000 bounty for the killing of Trump.

Another was asked if he was with Routh during attempts to purchase a rocket-propelled grenade launcher and when Routh allegedly pointed a rifle at a Secret Service agent.

Milsun admitted such knowledge would have changed his view of Routh's supposed nonviolence.

The gun expert's testimony appeared to hurt Routh's case.

Under cross-examination, he acknowledged that Routh's actions suggested intent to fire the SKS rifle and that the Secret Service agent who shot Routh from 5 feet away acted correctly.

The expert also conceded, under questioning, that Routh could have struck Trump from his sniper position.

The jury is expected to receive instructions Tuesday, with prosecutors still weighing rebuttal testimony before closing arguments.