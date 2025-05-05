Rwanda Talking With US to Take Deported Illegals

Rwanda's foreign affairs minister said his country talked with the Trump administration to accept illegal immigrants the U.S. tried to deport to countries that refused repatriations.

"It is true that we are in discussions with the United States," Olivier Nduhungirehe told the state-owned Rwanda Broadcasting Agency on Sunday, according to The Hill. "These talks are still ongoing, and it would be premature to conclude how they will unfold."

Nduhungirehe said the talks were "not new to us," as Rwanda had agreed to accept migrants deported by the U.K., the BBC reported. But Britain abandoned the plan, which faced numerous legal challenges after Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labor government took office last year.

Nduhungirehe said Rwanda was in the "spirit" of giving "another chance to migrants who have problems across the world," according to the BBC. He added that it was too early to predict the outcome of the talks.

As part of President Donald Trump's mass deportation plan, the U.S. has delivered hundreds of illegal immigrants and suspected Tren de Aragua gang members from Venezuela to El Salvador's maximum-security CECOT prison.

Tom Homan, Trump's point man for mass deportations and border security, told reporters Monday outside the White House that talks are underway with other countries but declined to comment when asked to name them.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said during last week's Cabinet meeting that in addition to El Salvador, "we are actively searching for other countries to take people from third countries."

"We are working with other countries to say, 'We want to send you some of the most despicable human beings to your countries. Will you do that as a favor to us?'" Rubio said, according to a transcript of the meeting. "And the further away from America the better so they can't come back across the border.

"I'm not apologetic about it. We are doing that. The president was elected to keep America safe and to get rid of a bunch of perverts and pedophiles and child rapists out of our country."

The discussions between the U.S. and Rwanda coincide with an effort by the Trump administration to broker a peace deal to a recent conflict between Rwanda and Congo, which reportedly will be signed at the White House in about two months.

And last week, the U.S. reportedly deported to Rwanda an Iraqi, Omar Abdulsattar Ameen, it long tried to extradite in response to Iraqi government claims he worked for the Islamic State group.

Ameen was granted refugee status in the U.S. in 2014 and denied the charges he murdered a police officer as an ISIS operative. A judge found in 2021 the version of events in the case against him was "not plausible."