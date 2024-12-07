Seven Arrested in Bust of Rutgers University Drug Ring

Prosecutors in Middlesex County New Jersey have announced the arrest of seven individuals in connection with a complex narcotics operation utilizing social media, local authorities announced this week.

The undercover narcotics operation revealed a “closed and private social media network utilized by Rutgers University students to sell and purchase” drugs, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said in a statement Thursday. A former Rutgers student created a private social media network where “narcotics distributors could post menus for drugs and solicit buyers from within the Rutgers University community.”

Dubbed “Operation RU Pharm”, the sting was carried out in cooperation with the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force in conjunction with, the Rutgers University Police Department, New Brunswick Police Department, and the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigators seized large amounts of marijuana, LSD, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, Adderall, Xanax, “a large amount of U.S. currency,” and a firearm.

The leader of the operation, Anudeep Revuri, a 23-year-old from North Brunswick, was charged with one count of first-degree leader of a drug trafficking network; two counts of second-degree conspiracy to commit drug distribution; and one count of third-degree conspiracy to commit drug distribution.

Six others, Joshua Duffy, 20; Zachary Petersen, 22; Catherine Tierney, 23; David Nudelman, 20; Donovin Williams, 20; and Noa Lisimachio, 21, were charged with various degrees of possession and distribution of controlled substances.

Ciccone added that the investigation is “active and continuing” and noted the charges against all seven people were “merely accusations, and they are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”