Tags: rust shooting | alec baldwin | entertainment | guns

Forensics Conclude Trigger Pulled in 'Rust' Shooting

Forensics Conclude Trigger Pulled in 'Rust' Shooting
Alec Baldwin speaks onstage during the 2021 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala on December 09, 2021 in New York City. (Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Saturday, 13 August 2022 06:11 PM EDT

An FBI forensic report confirms the gun used in the fatal "Rust" shooting could not have been fired without someone pulling the trigger, court documents revealed on Friday.

Actor and producer Alec Baldwin admitted to brandishing the gun when 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot on the movie's set last October.

However, during an interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos in December, the actor assuredly claimed he "didn't pull the trigger."

"The trigger wasn't pulled," Baldwin said, arguing that he only pulled back the hammer. "I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them, never."

But the bureau's recent report, counter to Baldwin's claim, says that the single-action .45 Colt caliber F.lli Pietta model he was holding cannot release a bullet and primer simultaneously by just fiddling with the hammer alone.

"Death was caused by a gunshot wound of the chest. Review of available law enforcement reports showed no compelling demonstration that the firearm was intentionally loaded with live ammunition on set," the report read.

The FBI report does argue that "based on all available evidence," the cause of death is likely accidental. Still, before the actor is entirely off the hook, the local district attorney is reportedly awaiting Baldwin's phone records.

Meanwhile, set armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed has pointed to an OSHA report corroborating her claims that she was not called by production to inspect Baldwin's gun prior to the shooting.

Gutierrez Reed had told CNN in May that Baldwin pointed the gun at Hutchins "before the fatal incident against all rules and common sense."

"Mr. Baldwin knew that he could never point a firearm at crew members under any circumstances and had a duty of safety to his fellow crew members," she stated.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Saturday, 13 August 2022 06:11 PM
