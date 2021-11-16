Daniel Baldwin: Brother Being Singled out for 'Staunch Political Opinions'

Daniel Baldwin, the brother of Alec Baldwin, says the actor has been singled out above other suspects over the October "Rust" movie shooting because of his political views, reports the Daily Mail.

Daniel appeared on "The Domenick Nati Show" on Monday where he claimed Alec is being mistreated because "he's opinionated" and has "really staunch" political opinions.

"Alec is being attacked because of what because of his political views," Daniel told the program. He pleaded with people to remember the "many wonderful things he's done for different charities and people and his wife."

Daniel pointed to Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armorer who handled the gun when live ammunition was loaded in it instead of blanks.

Daniel also noted that assistant director Dave Halls announced that the revolver was "cold," signaling to cast and crew that the gun was safe to fire. It was only after this announcement that the assistant director handed the weapon to Alec, according to the police report.

"A number of protocols that have been made known to the public and known in this case exonerate Alec of any responsibility at all," Daniel said.

Alec has been very vocal about increasing gun control, which many point to as hypocritical due to the recent on-set incident.

"The Second Amendment is not a moral credit card that buys you all the guns you want. That law needs to be rethought," Alec wrote in a 2018 tweet to NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch.

Alec, a producer on the film, is being sued along with other producers for alleged negligence by Serge Svetnoy, the film's head of lighting, per The Associated Press.

The movie had been experiencing many problems on set leading up to the fatal shooting, leading several production crew members to walk off.