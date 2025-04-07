WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: russians | germany | knife attack

Russians Searched Internet Before German Knife Attack

By    |   Monday, 07 April 2025 04:12 PM EDT

The German news outlet ZDF has discovered suspicious internet search queries from Russians in the run-up to the May 2024 knife attacks in Mannheim, Germany, suggesting Moscow may have had advance knowledge of the violence, London's Telegraph reports.

The  attack, which was captured on video and went viral online, shocked the country.

The 25-year-old attacker, who killed a 29-year-old police officer who was trying to stop him and injured five others, came to Germany in 2014 as an asylum seeker. He was trying to kill Michael Sturzenberger, a Bavarian anti-Islam activist.

In the days before the attack, there were internet searches from IP addresses in Russia for phrases such as "terror attack in Mannheim" and "Michael Sturzenberger attack," according to ZDF's "Terra X History" documentary.

"With this evidence I would say we certainly have here at least an initial suspicion in intelligence terms — not in prosecutorial terms, but an initial suspicion in intelligence terms — that we need to follow up," Gerhard Conrad, formerly with Germany's foreign intelligence service, told The Times of London.

"We have to realize: This kind of crime would as a violent provocation absolutely fit with the toolbox of what we call hybrid war these days."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The German news outlet ZDF has discovered suspicious internet search queries from Russians in the run-up to the knife attacks last May 31 in Mannheim, Germany, suggesting Moscow may have had advance knowledge of the violence, London's Telegraph reports.
russians, germany, knife attack
200
2025-12-07
Monday, 07 April 2025 04:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved