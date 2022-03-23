Ukraine Woman Says Russian Soldiers Killed, Raped Civilians

Russian soldiers reportedly have shot and raped innocent Ukrainian civilians.

One woman told a Facebook group known as War. Stories from Ukraine that the city of "Irpin is Hell" due to Russian troops.

"There are plenty of Russian soldiers out there who just shoot people who enter private homes and, at best, just kick people out of their homes," said Anastasia Taran, a 30-year-old waitress who escaped and now writes on Instagram on how to get out of the occupied city.

"They rape women and the dead are just being dumped. They open the basements where people are hiding and shoot them."

Svetlana Zorina, a 27-year-old resident of Kherson, told CNN earlier this month that occupying troops had sexually assaulted women.

"They already started to rape our women," Zorina told CNN on March 4. "There was information from people that I personally know that a 17-year-old girl — it happened to her and then they killed her."

Taran, who is from Enerhodar, had lived in Irpin the past four years.

Located just 15 miles from the center of Kyiv, Irpin has been devastated by Russian bombing campaigns for weeks. Taran and her husband spent a week without communication, access to the internet, electricity, heat, or water.

"A guy from Luhansk lived in our house, he had already experienced it," she said. "He gathered all the remaining neighbors and said that it would only get worse. He argued that it was the right time to leave. We packed things at our own risk. Everyone took what they could. We only had our papers and cats."

Taran said she is now in Lviv with her husband.

"I feel calmer, but I'm still anxious," she said. "I am afraid of silence because you are constantly expecting something bad from it. I still dread going outside: I always look for shelter."

Ukrainian Parliament member Lesia Vasylenko on Thursday told journalists in a press briefing in the United Kingdom that there were reports of Russian troops on the outskirts of Kyiv sexually abusing senior citizens who were unable to flee as Russian armor descended on their towns, the Daily Mail reported.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Russian soldiers of committing rape in Ukrainian cities during the invasion, though he did not provide evidence to support this claim, Reuters reported earlier this month.

"When bombs fall on your cities, when soldiers rape women in the occupied cities — and we have numerous cases of, unfortunately, when Russian soldiers rape women in Ukrainian cities — it's difficult, of course, to speak about the efficiency of international law," Kuleba said during an event in London, England.