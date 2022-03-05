×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: France | Russia | russian oil | tanker | united kingdom | uk | britain

Russian Gas Tanker Docks in France After UK Turns It Away

Puzzles in the form of flags of Great Britain and Russia. 3d rendering
(Dreamstime)

Saturday, 05 March 2022 01:54 PM

A tanker of Russian gas arrived at a French port in Brittany on Saturday after dock workers in Britain refused to unload it in protest at Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Boris Vilkitsky docked at the port of Montoir-de-Bretagne.

Greenpeace said in a statement that some activists had gone to the French port to protest against the boat's arrival.

The Guardian newspaper reported the vessel had been on its way to the Isle of Grain, in southeast England, with a consignment of liquefied natural gas for Centrica, the owner of British Gas.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A tanker of Russian gas arrived at a French port in Brittany on Saturday after dock workers in Britain refused to unload it in protest at Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
russian oil, tanker, united kingdom, uk, britain, protest, invasion, sanctions
92
2022-54-05
Saturday, 05 March 2022 01:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved