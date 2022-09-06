×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: russian | oil | gazprom | europe | energy | crisis

Video: European 'Winter Will Be Long' Russian Oil Giant Says

Gazprom building (Dreamstime)

By    |   Tuesday, 06 September 2022 05:00 PM EDT

The Russian state-controlled energy company, Gazprom, released a video, accompanied by ominous lyrics, of Europe freezing as the oil and gas pipelines coming from Russia are shut off, according to the Daily Mail.

The video is a two-minute clip called "Winter Will be Long" and shows how Europe will freeze while energy prices surge.

The video opens with a worker walking into a Russian oil pipeline distribution hub and shutting off the tap as a needle indicator reaches zero; meanwhile, an ominous Russian voice begins singing: "Look, across the river, autumn is dying quietly ... And the winter will be long, only dusk and snow."

The video comes amid a Europe struggling to control an energy crisis. Recently, Russia shut down the flow of its Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany, citing that an equipment problem could lead to an indefinite closure unless European officials can reach an agreement with Russia, probably regarding sanctions.

On Tuesday, Gazprom's deputy chief executive officer, Vitaly Markelov, told Reuters that the Nord Stream 1 pipeline would not open until Siemens Energy repaired faulty equipment.

But Siemens said it doesn't understand the faulty equipment situation.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Russian state-controlled energy company, Gazprom, released a video, accompanied by ominous lyrics, of Europe freezing as the oil and gas pipelines coming from Russia are shut off, according to the Daily Mail.
russian, oil, gazprom, europe, energy, crisis
191
2022-00-06
Tuesday, 06 September 2022 05:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved