Video: European 'Winter Will Be Long' Russian Oil Giant Says

The Russian state-controlled energy company, Gazprom, released a video, accompanied by ominous lyrics, of Europe freezing as the oil and gas pipelines coming from Russia are shut off, according to the Daily Mail.

The video is a two-minute clip called "Winter Will be Long" and shows how Europe will freeze while energy prices surge.

The video opens with a worker walking into a Russian oil pipeline distribution hub and shutting off the tap as a needle indicator reaches zero; meanwhile, an ominous Russian voice begins singing: "Look, across the river, autumn is dying quietly ... And the winter will be long, only dusk and snow."

The video comes amid a Europe struggling to control an energy crisis. Recently, Russia shut down the flow of its Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany, citing that an equipment problem could lead to an indefinite closure unless European officials can reach an agreement with Russia, probably regarding sanctions.

On Tuesday, Gazprom's deputy chief executive officer, Vitaly Markelov, told Reuters that the Nord Stream 1 pipeline would not open until Siemens Energy repaired faulty equipment.

But Siemens said it doesn't understand the faulty equipment situation.