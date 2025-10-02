WATCH TV LIVE

Russia: Iran Sanctions Illegal, Deepen Nuclear Crisis

Thursday, 02 October 2025 09:02 PM EDT

Russia said Thursday that the restoration of U.N. sanctions against Iran was an illegal action, driven by European powers that deepened the crisis over the country's nuclear program.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said the reimposition of sanctions was the result of "manipulation" by Britain, Germany and France.

"Accordingly, the results ... are legally null and void and cannot impose any legal obligations on other states," she told a news briefing.

The United Nations reinstated sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program on Sept. 27, following a process known as snapback, triggered by the three European countries.

Iran will again be subjected to an arms embargo and a ban on all uranium enrichment and reprocessing activities, as well as any activity related to ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons.

Tehran, which denies any intention of making nuclear weapons, has warned the move will be met with a harsh response. Russia has close relations with Iran, supports its right to peaceful nuclear energy and condemned the U.S. and Israeli bombing of Iranian nuclear sites in June.

