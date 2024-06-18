WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: russia | weapons | sergei ryabkov | partners | deploy

Russia in Talks With Partners on Deployment of Long-range Weapons

Tuesday, 18 June 2024 09:49 PM EDT

Russia is discussing with its closest partners the issue of deploying long-range weapons, TASS state news agency reported on Wednesday, citing Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

Ryabkov told TASS in an interview that in both Asia and Latin America Moscow has "closest partners" with whom "the security situation is being worked out substantively, not only at the level of exchange of assessments."

"There is nothing in this," TASS cited Ryabkov as saying. "The issue (placement of long-range weapons) is being raised ... with a number of our partners."

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Russia is discussing with its closest partners the issue of deploying long-range weapons, TASS state news agency reported on Wednesday, citing Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.
russia, weapons, sergei ryabkov, partners, deploy
89
2024-49-18
Tuesday, 18 June 2024 09:49 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved