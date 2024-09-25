WATCH TV LIVE

Report on Russia War Drones Project Troubles US

Wednesday, 25 September 2024 11:28 AM EDT

The U.S. is concerned by a report that Russia has a secret war drones project in China that appears to be an instance of a Chinese company providing lethal assistance to a U.S.-sanctioned Russian firm, a White House spokesperson said Wednesday.

The U.S. has not seen anything to suggest that the People's Republic of China (PRC) was aware of these transactions or that there has been any government involvement in providing lethal aid to Russia, said a spokesperson for the National Security Council (NSC).

"However, the PRC government also has a responsibility to ensure its companies are not providing lethal assistance," the spokesperson said.

Russia has established a weapons program in China to develop and produce long-range attack drones for use in the war against Ukraine, according to two sources from a European intelligence agency and documents reviewed by Reuters.

"These transactions are further evidence that the PRC government's efforts are clearly not meeting the mark," the NSC spokesperson said.

The U.S. is prepared to take immediate action against the Chinese companies identified in the Reuters report as well as look into which banks facilitated the transactions with a sanctioned Russian entity, the spokesperson said.

Washington will also coordinate with its European counterparts on next steps.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
