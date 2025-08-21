Russia Ramps Up Drone, Missile Strikes in Wake of Peace Talks

Russian forces continued to bomb Ukrainian cities just days after President Vladimir Putin met President Donald Trump to discuss peace talks.

Russia launched 574 drones and 40 cruise and ballistic missiles overnight, targeting five cities in western Ukraine and the industrial city of Zaporizhzhia near the southern front line, the Financial Times reported Thursday.

Drones were also engaged over the capital, Kyiv.

"Last night, the Russian army set one of its insane anti-records. They targeted civilian infrastructure facilities, residential buildings, and our people," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on X.

"Several cruise missiles were lobbed against an American-owned enterprise in Zakarpattia. It was a regular civilian business, supported by American investment, producing everyday items like coffee machines. And yet, it was also a target for the Russians. This is very telling. The fire at the facility is still being extinguished. As of now, 15 people have been reported injured in the strike – all have received the necessary assistance.

"And the Russians carried out this attack as if nothing has changed at all, as if there are no global efforts to stop this war. This requires a response. There is still no signal from Moscow that they truly intend to engage in substantive negotiations and end this war. Pressure is needed. Strong sanctions, strong tariffs. I thank everyone who is helping."

A missile strike on Mukachevo, less than 20 miles from the Hungarian border, targeted a major American-owned electronics manufacturing plant, the Ukrainian government said. It was not immediately clear whether the plant was owned by Texas-based electronics company Flex, which has a factory in Mukachevo.

"Overnight strikes also demonstrate the urgency of strengthening Ukraine's air defenses with additional systems and interceptors," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said.

The combined drone and missile attack was the largest in more than a month, Ukraine's air force said.

Lviv mayor Andriy Sadovyi, whose city is near the Polish border, took to Telegram to say one person died in the strikes.

"Putin talks about peace, but does not take a single step to achieve it," Andriy Yermak, Zelenskyy's chief of staff, said of the attack on Lviv. "Instead of real solutions, we get attacks on civilians," he wrote on Telegram.

Trump is seeking to broker peace between the two warring countries but has conceded that Putin, with whom Zelenskyy has sought a one-on-one sit-down, may not be willing to make a deal.

Zelenskyy said Kyiv would like a "strong reaction" from Washington if Putin was not willing to sit down for a bilateral meeting with him.