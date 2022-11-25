Putin Ally: Russia Will Send Ukraine 'Back to 18th Century'

Russian President Vladimir Putin will "send Ukraine back to the 18th century" by continuing to attack the country's energy facilities, according to one Putin ally.

Pyotr Tolstoy, deputy speaker of the Duma, said there would be no let-up in the Russian strikes on Ukrainian power stations as winter approaches.

"The infrastructure of Ukraine will be destroyed, and Ukraine will be sent back to the 18th century," Tolstoy said on French broadcaster BFM, the Daily Mail reported.

Tolstoy, a member of the lower house of the Russian Federal Assembly, has been sanctioned by the U.S., the European Union, and Great Britain, the Daily Mail noted.

He told BFM that Ukraine's allies "will pay the price," and that the West should "prepare itself for a war that will last years."

Tolstoy's comments regarding the missile strikes appeared to contradict a Thursday statement made by the Russian defense ministry that claimed the damage to the Kyiv's critical infrastructure had been caused by "foreign and Ukrainian" air defense missiles.

"Not a single strike was made on targets within the city of Kyiv," the Russian defense ministry said without addressing similar attacks that knocked out power elsewhere in Ukraine.

Russia, since early last month, has fired missiles and sent Iranian-made drones toward energy targets across Ukraine to cripple its power grid.

Temperatures in Ukraine have fallen below freezing.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen called the bombings "war crimes."

"Women, men, children are freezing in the dark because of Putin's deliberate and barbaric targeting of the country's civilian infrastructure," von der Leyen said, the Daily Mail reported.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Thursday night that more than two-thirds of the city remained cut off, although some water supplies had been restored.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Ukraine could "end the suffering" by backing down in "such a way as to fulfill the requirement of the Russian side."

Russia has rejected Ukraine's demand that its troops pull out of the country before peace talks can begin.

"The leadership of Ukraine has every opportunity to bring the situation back to normal," Peskov said, the Daily Mail reported.

Ukraine's armed forces said Russia had fired up to 70 cruise missiles at Ukrainian towns and cities on Wednesday.

"Calling for peace while launching missiles at peaceful cities [is] the highest degree of personality disorder," said Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Daily Mail reported.