Putin Offers 'Most Advanced' Weapons to Socialist Triad in Latin America

Russian President Vladimir Putin says his country now has the means for providing its "most advanced types of weapons" to allied nations, including the socialist regimes in Latin America.

Putin's pronouncement from Monday suggests that Russia aspires to have a greater presence in Latin America.

It could also be a retaliatory measure against the United States and other Western powers for supporting Ukraine in its war with Russia — which has been an ongoing occurrence since Russian invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

"Russia sincerely cherishes the historical strong, friendly, truly trusting ties with the states of Latin America, Asia, and Africa and is ready to offer its partners and allies the most modern types of weapons. From small arms to armored vehicles and artillery, combat aircrafts and unmanned aerial vehicles," Putin remarked at the opening of the Army-2022 International Military and Technical Forum outside Moscow.

Putin didn't specifically reference any allies of Russia in his speech. Past actions, however, suggest possible partnerships with Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

If that's the case, Russia could potentially load up the triad with guns and other combat necessities while providing "military cooperation" in the region.

Putin's Monday speech runs similar to what Russia announced in January, in terms of wanting to strengthen its cooperation with Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela "in all [military] areas."

According to Breitbart News, Venezuela has become the region's biggest purchaser of Russian arms, buying guns, combat airplanes and missiles.

Cuba, once a steady ally to the Soviet Union during Fidel Castro's rule, made informal plans to expand ties with Russia in 2019, when Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel and Putin held talks.

In late May, Alexei Zhuravlev, a pro-Kremlin member of Russia's Parliament, warned the U.S. that Putin could wipe out the East and West coasts with just four nuclear missiles.

While speaking to state TV channel Russia-1, Zhuravlev bragged of Moscow possessing the capability to launch a nuclear attack on the U.S. over its support of Ukraine.

"I tell you with full competence that to destroy the entirety of the East Coast of the United States, we only need two Sarmat missiles — two!" Zhuravlev said, referring to Russia's new intercontinental ballistic missiles.

"And another two for the West Coast. Four missiles, that's it — there will be nothing left."